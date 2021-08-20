TrendSights Analysis: Migrating Influence-Capturing the Growing Consumer Interest in Foreign Innovations and Ingredients

Migration, the falling cost of travel, and the ease of sharing information are encouraging the movement of ideas and products globally. As the world becomes globalized and consumers are increasingly connected to and influenced by foreign cultures and markets, this is leading to a shift in consumer preferences and consumption experiences, which in turn is driving the transfer of innovation between markets and consumers.

“TrendSights Analysis: Migrating Influence”, looks at the ways that consumer culture is being reshaped by the shift in cultural and economic influence from West to East as well as the longstanding trend of Western brands and products being sold in the East.

Key Players:

Health-Ade

Uni-President

Role Tea

Monde

Kinomi

Yeo Valley

Ophir Oriental

Yamazaki

Lilah

Shiseido

Maskingdom

L’Erboristica

Heslife

Tru Harvest

Sawaday

Scope:

– Companies can draw on existing associations between regions and industries; for example, Southeast Asia and its tropical flowers that can be used to make products such as essential oils.

— A product that is built upon a narrative based on its place of origin and the people who live there may appeal to consumers.

— Unfamiliar foreign ingredients can be incorporated into more commonplace products in order to ease local consumers into new flavors.

Reasons to buy:

– See how globalization is driving innovation in fast-moving consumer goods.

— Investigate product examples that might inspire new products, whether in their own category or another one.

— Find out how best to introduce new concepts to a market.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Trend Snapshot

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Who?

5. How?

6. What Next?

7. Appendix

