Trendsights Overview: Individualism and Expression-Exploring the Impact the Individualism and Expression Mega-Trend has on Innovation Across the FMCG Space

The Individualism & Expression mega-trend encompasses consumers’ desire to be true to themselves without the pressure to follow traditional cultural and societal norms. It examines today’s savvy, well-informed, and individualistic consumers, who are moving away from one-size-fits-all products in search for products tailored to suit to their individual needs, preferences, and lifestyle choices. The trend also taps into consumer’s shift towards products that look beyond age, gender, or social status.

“TrendSights Overview: Individualism & Expression”, is part of GlobalData’s TrendSights overview series. This research explores the Individualism & Expression mega-trend and its relevance across the FMCG sectors, with added focus on retail and foodservice. The analysis covers what the mega-trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376377

Scope:

– Brands can engage with consumers beyond the product by creating an emotional connection through offering unique experiences, which in turn can drive customer loyalty.

— In order to capitalize on the demand for products tailored to suit consumers’ specific needs, preferences and lifestyle, brands can offer individualistic products.

Key Players:

Arla

PlateJoy

Foodini

Empress

Detox

Davidson

Rev

SHED1

iGulu

Clinique

Match

Geneu

Mr Muscle

Comfort

The Optimist

Dog Fashion

Purina

PitPat

Rite

Little Spoon

Sproutling

Holborn

VaporFi

IQOS

Whole Foods

H&M

Vita Mojo

Food Ink

KitKat

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376377

Reasons to buy:

– GlobalData’s TrendSights framework interprets how the 63 trends guiding the consumer and innovation landscape are influencing your markets, and what this means for future opportunities.

— Investigate the various trends within the Individualism & Expression mega-trend and what these mean for fast-moving consumer goods.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. Sectors

3. Generations

4. Regions

5. The Future

6. Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]