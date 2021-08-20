UV Lamps Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- GE Lighting, Lit, Heraeus Noblelight, Sita Srl, SurePure and more…

A new market study, titled “Global UV Lamps Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

UV Lamps Market



The global UV Lamps market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on UV Lamps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV Lamps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Lighting

Lit Technology

Heraeus Noblelight

Sita Srl

SurePure

Sentry Ultraviolet

Ushio

American Air & Water

Dust Free

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Calgon Carbon

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

Light Sources

Hanovia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Boron Glass Lamps

Quartz Glass Lamps

Segment by Application

Swage Treatment

Laboratory Uses

Hospital Uses



