Vertical Garden Constructions Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on "Global Vertical Garden Constructions Market"

The Global Vertical Garden Constructions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Garden Constructions development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Vertical Garden Constructions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Livewall

Sagegreenlife

Sempergreen

Ambius

The greenwall company

A+ Lawn and Landscape

ZTC International Landscape Solutions

GreenWalls Bioengineering

GSKY PLANT SYSTEMS

American Hydrotech

ANS Group Global

Biotecture

Elmich

Four Leaf Landscape

Ferntastica Gardens

Fytogreen

Green Roof Outfitters

SkALE Greenwall

TREEBOX

JKD Hortitech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Loose Media

Mat Media

Sheet Media

Structural Media

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban Agriculture

Urban Gardening

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

