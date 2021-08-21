2019 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

Scope of the Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Report

This report focuses on the Aluminum Nitride (AIN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aluminum and aluminum oxide are the main raw materials. Aluminum oxide accounts for the largest share. Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.

Aluminum nitride is often applied in electrical component, thermal conductive material, etc, of which electrical component industry occupies the largest share.

The price and profit margin is 24854 – 124847 USD/MT and 33.04% – 31.25% for these players in 2015. We predict that price will continue to decline in the next few years with the development of the technology most and more players enter into this industry.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Nitride (AIN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 90 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment by Type

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

