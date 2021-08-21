2019 Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
Hydrochloric acid was historically called acidum salis, muriatic acid, and spirits of salt and is a clear, colorless, highly pungent solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It is a highly corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.
Scope of the Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Report
This report focuses on the Hydrochloric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Hydrochloric acid consumption in Europe is relatively stable development in recent years?with a relatively stable state. However, Prices fell sharply, resulting in a sharp decline in sales value.
The future trend of hydrochloric acid mainly depends on the operating rate of the chlor alkali industry, but synthetic hydrochloric acid is a new direction of development in the future.
At present, it has a certain scale, but because of the high price and cost, which limits his development. The research group is optimistic about this industry.
The worldwide market for Hydrochloric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 8300 million US$ in 2024, from 7490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Type
Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid
By-product Hydrochloric Acid
Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Organic Chemical Raw Materials
Metal Cleaning and Treatment
Food and Dairy Industry
Water Treatment
Others
