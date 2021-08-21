2019 Medical Nutrition Industry Rising Share, Demand by Applications, Opportunities and Need Analysis, Forecast 2023

Overview:

Medical nutrition comprises diet strategies used to address the specific dietary needs of patients suffering from diseases that necessitate a change in the patient’s dietary profile. Medical nutrition plays a particularly prominent role in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and immune system disorders.

Pediatric nutrition is expected to take on an increasingly important role in the development of the global medical nutrition market in the coming years. Increasing the survival rate among infants has emerged as a key challenge for the healthcare sector as part of the efforts to reduce infant mortality, which is likely to be a major driver for the global medical nutrition market over the forecast period.

According to the report, the Global Medical Nutrition Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Market Segmentation

The global medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type (patient demographic), product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global medical nutrition market is segmented into sports nutrition, pediatric nutrition, elderly nutrition, and parenteral nutrition.

By product type, the global medical nutrition market is segmented into amino acid solutions, lipid emulsions, trace elements, chamber bags, and a wide range of vitamin and antioxidant products.

By route of administration, the medical nutrition market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and others.

By application, the global medical nutrition market is segmented into parenteral malnutrition, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological diseases, pulmonary diseases, renal failure, diabetes, and cancer.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, and e-commerce websites.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the global medical nutrition market include Grifols SA, Abbott Nutrition, Danone Nutricia, Nestlé Health Science, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Danisco, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global medical nutrition market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Region

Americas North America The U.S. Canada South America



Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



The Middle East & Africa The Middle East Africa



