Global Medical Robots Market 2019 – Benefits, Trend, Regional Demand, Growth Analysis and Key Manufacturers, Geography till 2024
Medical Robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery, rehabilitation process or care.
North America is the largest consumer of Medical Robots, with a consumption market share of 53% and a production market share of 66% in 2015.The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 21% and the production market share of 13% in 2015. Although sales of Medical Robots brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Robots field hastily.
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Robots market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Intuitive Surgical
Mazor Robotics
Stryker
Hansen Medical
Rewalk
TOYOTA
Accuray
Kirbylester
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS
Aesynt
ARXIUM
Aethon
RIKEN
Yaskawa
Fraunhofer
IRobot
Cyberoye
This study considers the Medical Robots value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Surgical robot
Rehabilitation robot
Pharmacy automation robot
Other
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Hospitals
Rehabilitation centers
Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Medical Robots market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Medical Robots market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
