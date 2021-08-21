Adhesives & Sealants Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Sika, 3M and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Adhesives & Sealants Market
The global Adhesives & Sealants market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Adhesives & Sealants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adhesives & Sealants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel AG & Company
H.B. Fuller
Bostik SA
Sika AG
3M Company
Illinois Tool Works Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
DAP Products
Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC
Franklin International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-Based Adhesives
Solvent-Based Adhesives
Hot-Melt Adhesives
Others
Segment by Application
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Woodworking
Transportation
Consumer Adhesives
Leather & Footwear
Others
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
