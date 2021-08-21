Air Purification Systems Market – Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies in Near Future

An air purification system is a device that removes contaminants or pollutants from the air in a room. These systems are specially devised and are beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics and are also used to reduce or eliminate dust, second hand tobacco smoke etc. The basic difference between an air purifier and an air cleaner is that air cleaners feature a fan which make a lot of noise and are expensive to purchase and maintain, whereas air purifiers are silent devices and require relatively less maintenance compared to air cleaners.

Air purification is a device or system which is primarily employed in industrial, commercial, and residential applications to remove or control the air contaminants and impurities from the air and to provide clean air in a room. There is a difference between an air cleaner and an air purification system. Air cleaners consist of a fan which creates noise when operated at high speed and are also costly to maintain, whereas an air purifier is a silent device and requires relatively less maintenance.

Poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is a major concern to schools, buildings, hospitals, and workers because it can impact the health, comfort, well-being, and productivity of occupants. Rising awareness related to ill-effects of poor IAQ and increasing infrastructure and industrial activities are the major drivers of the air purification systems market. Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of demand. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of air purification systems. Higher prices and release of byproducts from air purifiers is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

In terms of technology, High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifier is anticipated to be the major segment during the forecast period followed by activated carbon purifier and electrostatic precipitator. In terms of end-use, the industrial sector is expected to the major segment for air purification systems. Residential segment is the second most lucrative segment. Increase in research activities related to air purification systems is estimated to offer major opportunities to the air purification systems market in the next few years.

The global air purification systems market is segmented as below:

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Technology

HEPA Purifier

Ionic Air Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

Activated Carbon Purifier

Others

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Impurity

Oil &Mist Collectors

Smoke Collectors

Fume Extraction

Exhaust Filtration

Others

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air Purification Systems Market, by Geography