Automotive Sunroof Market – Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Sunroof Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive sunroof market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Sunroofs, which were a part of luxury and premium vehicles until a couple of years ago, are currently, a part of high-end and mid-segment vehicles too. Increased competition among sunroof manufacturers, which has led to a decline in prices of sunroofs, increased per capita income, increased purchasing power, and expanding traveling activities have boosted the demand for vehicle comfort accessories, which in turn is driving the global automotive sunroof market.

Sunroof enhances the vehicle exterior with its attractive appearance and allows sunlight to enter into the vehicle, which augments the esthetic appearance of the vehicle’s interior. Sunroofs that can be opened, permit natural air to enter inside the vehicle, which keeps the vehicle interior fresh and reduces the load on the air conditioning system of the vehicle; consequently, enhancing vehicle efficiency.

Increase in vehicle electrification and rise in demand for vehicle sophistication are propelling the demand for electronically operated sunroofs. Most pop-up type and some foldable sunroofs are being operated manually, which are less expensive than electronically operated sunroofs.

In the aftermarket, a variety of manually operated sunroofs are available that are inexpensive; however, increased per capita income and greater spending power are fueling the demand for electronically operated sunroofs. The electronically operated sunroof segment held a prominent share of the total market, in terms of revenue, and is likely to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of material, the glass segment held a prominent share of more than 99% of the market. Glass is transparent, which permits sunlight into the vehicle and enables passengers to view their surroundings even with the roof closed. Glass is glazed in order to provide strength and to reduce the noise generated at high speeds. In modern vehicles, the area occupied by the glass is much larger than the area on vehicles incorporated with sunroofs a couple of decades ago.