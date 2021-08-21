Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022
“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand clothing and footwear industry.
Clothing & footwear accounted for 10.9% of overall retail sales and remained the second largest sector in 2017. Sector sales reached ?476.5 billion in 2017 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the next five years to reach ?545.8 billion by 2022. Growth in the sector will be driven by growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income.
What else does this report offer?
— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics
— The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments
— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors
— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector
— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.
Scope:
– Clothing & footwear accounted for 10.9% of overall retail sales and remained the second largest sector in 2017.
— Growth in the sector will be driven by growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising disposable income.
— Specialist retailers dominate the sector.
— Clothing & footwear is dominated by players operating under mass market propositions
— Local player Central led the sector with a market share of 8.3% in 2017.
Companies Mentioned:
Central
Robinson
UNIQLO
King Power
Bata
H&M
Tesco
Wrangler
G2000
Zara
Reasons to buy:
– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Thailand retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain
— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit
— Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market
— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market
— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior
— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.
Key Points from TOC:
Key findings
The state of the nation
The state of retail
Clothing & footwear
Definitions
Methodology
