Dental Lasers Market Key Insights: Top Vendors, Key Challenges, Drivers and Forecast To 2023

Lasers are devices that emit concentrated beam of light, producing a thermal output. One of the major application areas of lasers is dentistry. The Global Dental Lasers Market is estimated reach USD 2.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Dental Lasers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dental lasers market are AMD Lasers, Biolase, Inc., Cao Group, Inc., Convergent Dental, Inc., Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH, Fotona D.D., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., and Zolar Technology & MFG. Co. Inc.

Dental Lasers Market – Segmentation

The Global Dental Lasers Market is segmented based on product, application, and end users.

The dental lasers market, by product is segmented into soft tissue dental lasers and all tissue dental lasers. The soft tissue dental lasers is sub-segmented into diode lasers systems, CO2 laser systems, and Nd:YAG laser systems. The all tissue dental lasers segment is divided into Er:YAG laser systems, and Er,Cr:YSGG laser systems. By application, the market is segmented into endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and others. The dental lasers market, by end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical units, academic & research organizations.

Dental Lasers Market – Insights

Lasers can be used to perform endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and others. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising dental healthcare expenditure, growing R&D by the major market players, and increasing dental tourism drives the global dental laser market. Dental caries is a common chronic tooth tissue disease and effects ~90% of the world population (once in the lifetime). In the presence of such high prevalence of dental caries, demand of related therapeutics has increased. It is reportable that dental caries can be removed effectively by the application of dental lasers.

Fast procedure and minimal invasion are some of the advantages associated with caries removal by dental lasers. However, factors such as high cost of dental laser, changing reimbursement policies, lack of skilled work-force and awareness in the developing economies restraints the market growth.

Dental Lasers Market – Intended Audience

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Devices and Laser Companies

Supplies and Dealers

Government Agencies and Consulting Firms

Research Institutes

Dental Lasers Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market for dental lasers in 2017 owing to increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and high healthcare expenditure are estimated to drive the regional market. Following the Americas, Europe leads the market. Factors such as high dental healthcare expenditure, government support for the dental sector and increasing penetration of the market players within the region is estimated to provide favorable backgrounds of market growth within the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing region for the dental lasers market, owing to growth owing growing geriatric population, increasing awareness and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, rapidly developing dental industry makes the region lucrative for market development and expansion. The Middle East and Africa stands the least share of the global dental lasers market. This can be attributed due to low per capita income, less expenditure on the healthcare, and lack of advanced healthcare facilities within the region.

