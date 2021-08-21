Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Dermatological Burns, Scars and Ulcers Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for dermatological burns, scars and ulcers. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burns and scars, and features dormant and discontinued products.

A pressure ulcer is an injury that breaks down the skin and underlying tissue. The parts of the body most at risk of developing pressure ulcers are those that are not covered by a large amount of body fat and are in direct contact with a supporting surface (bed or a wheelchair). Causes include continuous pressure, friction and shear. Treatment includes antibiotics and nutrition. There are six products in development for this indication.

Venous leg ulcers develop when persistently high blood pressure in the veins of the legs (venous hypertension) causes damage to the skin, which eventually breaks down and forms an ulcer. Symptoms include swollen ankles filled with fluid that temporarily hold the imprint of a finger when pressed (known as pitting edema), discoloration and darkening of the skin around the ulcer (known as hemosiderosis), hardened skin around the ulcer, which may make the leg feel hard (known as lipodermatosclerosis), and small, smooth areas of white skin, which may have tiny red spots (known as atrophie blanche). There are 14 products in development for this indication.

A burn refers to damage to the body’s tissues caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, sunlight or radiation. Symptoms include pain, which increases with each degree of burn, red and swollen skin, blisters, and charred and blackened skin. Treatment includes antibiotics and pain relievers. There are 32 products in development for this indication.

A scar is a permanent patch of skin that grows over a wound. Scars occur at the site of tissue damage and appear as firm red-to-purple fibrous tissue that over time usually becomes flatter and lighter in color. There are 20 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for dermatological burns, scars and ulcers include integrins, interleukins and growth factors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include MediWound, Aegle Therapeutics and NovaLead Pharma.

