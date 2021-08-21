Electric Wires and Cable Market Overview, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Electric Wires and Cable Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315118

Latest market research report titled Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2014 captures one of the largest segments of the electrical equipment market. The Indian electrical equipment industry is broadly segmented into the generation equipment sector and transmission and distribution sector. The wire and cable industry in India comprise about a quarter of the total transmission and distribution segment. The electric wires and cables market is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years owing to government investments in power and telecommunication, coupled with dynamic industrialization and rapid urbanization. However, increasing price of raw materials adversely affects the growth of the wire and cable industry. The market is also facing increased competition from unorganized sector. Cheap imports from China also pose a threat to the organized sector.

Players in the market are focusing on application of latest technologies in the manufacture of wires and cables to reach out not only to Indian clients but also global customers and generate more revenue. The players are also focused on expansion and are forging joint ventures with international players with a view to acquire a greater share of the market. The electric wires and cable market is expected to find immense opportunity to grow with the nationwide smart grid implementation. The slow but steady shift towards renewable energy is also expected to provide huge market opportunity for electric cable and wire market over the next few years

Table of Contain:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 – 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 – 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Electrical Equipment Market Overview, Electrical Equipment Market Segmentation (FY 2013), Indian Electrical Equipment Industry – Size and Growth (Value-Wise; FY 2013- FY 2018e)

Slide 6: Classification of Electrical Equipment Industry

Slide 7: T&D and Allied Equipment Market Overview, T&D and Allied Equipment Segmentation (Apr-Jun FY 2014), Indian T&D and Allied Equipment Industry – Size and Growth (Value-Wise; FY 2013- FY 2018e)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Indian Wire and Cable Market Overview, Market Segmentation-Sector-wise, Indian Wire and Cable Market – Size and Growth (Value – Wise; FY 2013 -FY 2018e)

Slide 9: Cable Market Segmentation-Product-Wise FY 2013

Export-Import

Slide 10: Export of Copper Wire (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Exports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Slide 11: Import of Copper Wire (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Imports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Slide 12: Export of Non Insulated Stranded Wires and Cables (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Exports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Slide 13: Import of Non Insulated Stranded Wires and Cables (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Imports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Slide 14: Export of Insulated Wires and Cables (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Exports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Slide 15: Import of Insulated Wires and Cables (Value – Wise; FY 2011 -FY 2014), Imports Based on Value – Country-Wise (FY 2013, FY 2014)

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 16: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 17 – 24: Drivers

Slide 25-26: Challenges

Government Initiatives

Slide 27-28: Government Regulations and Initiatives

Trends

Slide 29: Trends – Summary

Slide 30-31: Major Trends in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Slide 32: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 33 – 37: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)

Slide 38- 73: Major Public Players

Slide 74- 78: Major Private Players

Opportunities

Slide 79 – 84: Opportunities

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 85: Strategic Insights

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315118

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]