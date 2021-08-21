“Electricals Retailing in Thailand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand electricals industry.

The electricals sector is forecast to register improved growth over the next five years compared to 2012–2017. The sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ?325.9 billion by the end of 2022. Growth in the sector will be underpinned by the government’s tax reductions.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector.

Scope:

— Availability of electrical and electronic goods featuring new technologies and innovations at affordable prices will also drive sales .

— Specialists remains the dominant channel, accounting for 60.4% of sector sales in 2017.

— Power Buy led the sector with a market share of 8.1% in 2017.

— Local players have a strong foothold in the sector and all of the top 10 players operate under mass market propositions.

Companies Mentioned:

Power Buy

Big C

i-mobile

Lazada

King Power

Central

Global house

Amazon

Tesco

Sony

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in Thailand retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the electricals market

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Thailand retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Electricals

Definitions

Methodology

