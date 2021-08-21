Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

This report studies the Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications.

Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2” or 2/3” sensor chip sizes. Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors.

Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges.

Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

Scope of the Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Report

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly.

Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value.

Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Product for Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by Manufacturers

Incom

Schott

CeramOptec

Hamamatsu Photonics

Honsun

North Night Vision

Changcheng Microlight

China Opto-Electro

Nanjing Weston

Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by Type

Fiber Optic Faceplate

Fiber Optic Taper

Others

Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Night Vision Application

Medical and Dental Application

Commercial and Industrial Application

Scientific Application

