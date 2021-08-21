“Future of the South Korean Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope:

– South Korea’s defense expenditure as a percentage of its GDP is anticipated to increase to an average of 2.6% over the forecast period. The South Korean defense budget, which stands at about US$42.4 billion in 2019.

— Between 2015 and 2019, the country’s capital expenditure allocation stood at an average of 30.6% of the total defense budget, and is expected to increase slightly to an average of 32.4% over the forecast period. Overall, South Korea is projected to spend a total of US$82.6 billion on the acquisition of military hardware between 2020 and 2024.

— The MoD is expected to invest in Light armed helicopter, Sea-Bow naval missile intercept system, PAC-3 missile defense sysem, KSS-3 submarine, Peace Eye early warning aircraft (AEWC) and P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Key Players:

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Hanwha Techwin

Hanwha Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering (DSME)

Huneed Technologies

STX Engine

S&T Dynamics

Poongsan Corporation

Samsung Thales

LIG NEX1

Doosan DST

Lockheed Martin Korea

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The South Korean defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the South Korean defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the South Korean defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the South Korean defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports expected to decrease over the forecast period

4.1.2. The US dominated South Korean defense imports during the historic period

4.1.3. Aircraft were the major defense imports during 2014–2018

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Defense exports grew considerably during the historic period

4.2.2. Indonesia was the largest importer of South Korean defense equipment during the historic period

4.2.3. Artillery accounted for the majority of defense exports during 2014–2018

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: Low to Medium

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: Medium to High

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Medium

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Medium

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: High

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset policy aids development of domestic defense industry

6.1.2. 2018 Revision of its Defense Offset Policy:

6.1.3. FDI in the defense sector to become less complicated

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Technology transfer provides good market entry opportunities

6.2.4. Research and development collaborations offer market access

6.2.5. Joint ventures and licensing agreements open new market entry strategy choices

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Industrial disputes and rigidity of labor market deter investment

6.3.2. Entrenched presence of US defense suppliers curtails market opportunities

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

