Geomembrane Market Global Analysis by Top Key Companies Profile Solmax, AGRU America Inc., Atarfil, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Raven Industries, Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Carlisle SynTec Systems, GEOFABRICS AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

In 2017, the global geomembrane market size was valued at USD 1.67 million, and is anticipated to reach USD 2.49 million by the end of 2025. The global geomembrane market is expected to note high growth rate owing to the increased use of geomembranes for road construction activities, drainage applications (geomembranes acts as a permeable separator that let water flow seamlessly). The unique characteristic of geomembrane of low hydraulic activity has propelled its use in landfills. Using it in landfills results in low seepage rate. Moreover, mining applications can really be a game changer and lead to new avenues for geomembrane market.

The global geomembrane industry segmentation is based on applications, end user, types, technology and region. Based on the types, geomembrane segmentation categories include PVC, EPDM, PP, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE and others (CSPE, etc.). On the basis of technology, the geomembranes classification includes cast film, laminations, blown film and others. Based on application, the market has divisions which includes water storage, mining, waste and landfills, oil & gas, canals and others. While on the basis of end-user industry, the segmentation categories includes flavor enhancers, preservatives, acidity regulators, additives and others. In terms of end-user, the categories includes water management, industrial packaging, building & construction, petrochemicals, aquaculture, agriculture and other.

Geographical segmentation includes key regions like APAC, Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa. North America holds largest global geomembrane market share owing to wide use in hazardous and waste leachate collection and chemical containment. In North America, the U.S.A has the largest market share. The factors promoting market growth in this region include increasing water treatment facilities in response to growing demand for aquaculture and for floating covers in irrigation lakes, pits and ponds is projected to drive the North America market in the coming next years.

Latin America’s geomembrane market size across the world is envisioned to increase with higher availability of the polymer. PVC Tecnocom SA declared its new PVC production unit containing a capacity of 1,500 metric tons annually in 2014. Production started in July 2015 which is anticipated to escalate the availability of raw materials to geomembrane manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific too have significant global geomembrane market share backed by increased demand in different end-user industry such as water management, agriculture, aquaculture and building & construction, particularly in China region followed by India and Japan. In addition to that, growing demand for agriculture and aquaculture industry in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma and India has made Asia-Pacific the largest consumer for the global geomembrane industry, followed by growing consumption in Europe region. Latin America and Middle East also experienced marker growth due to wide range of geomembranes such as LLDPE, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, PP, EPDM and others.

Major players of global geomembrane market in terms of manufacturing are Solmax International, Inc. (Canada), Colorado Lining International, Inc. (U.S.), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Agru America, Inc. (U.S.), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A (Italy), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.), GSE Environmental, LLC (U.S.), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Atarfil SL (Spain) and Carlisle SynTec Systems (U.S.).

