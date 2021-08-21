Global Anal and Colorectal Cancer Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Anal and Colorectal Cancer Industry

Colorectal cancer is a malignant tumor that starts in the cells of the colon or the rectum while it takes place in anus in case of anal cancer. Rising prevalence of anal and colorectal cancer due to poor lifestyles such as obesity and tobacco consumption has been the major factor driving the market growth. Colorectal cancer is the third most common malignancy and fourth leading cause of cancer-related mortalities globally. It accounts for around 1.4 million incidences and more than 700,000 fatalities across the globe. As per American Cancer Society, around 8,580 new cases of anal cancer are expected in 2018. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and rising anal and colorectal cancer associated with them is another factor driving the market growth. Moreover, high prevalence of smokers and alcohol consumers which are most prone to this cancer has been boosting the market growth. According to WHO, in 2015, more than 1.1 billion people accounted for tobacco smoking and around 2 billion people consumed alcoholic drinks globally. These people have more risk of developing anal cancer and such high prevalence reflects the demand of treatment among population in major countries.

High cost of anal and colorectal cancer treatment along with low awareness towards this cancer act as major restraints for the market growth. However, ongoing improvements in the healthcare expenditure and rising demand of anal and colorectal cancer treatment are expected to drive the market in the developing countries. Additionally, rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancement for the treatment of the cancer is expected to boost the market in future.

On the basis of the geography, anal and colorectal cancer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has been predicted to dominate the global anal and colorectal cancer market due to well established health infrastructure and high prevalence of this cancer towards people. Additionally, APAC will be the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to rising geriatric population and increasing incidence and prevalence rate of anal and colorectal cancer.

The key players in the anal and colorectal cancer market Include Abbott Diagnostics, Alere, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., Merck & Co., Quest Diagnostics, Roche Ltd., and Taiho Pharmaceutical. FDA Clearance has been recorded as the major breakthrough in the anal and colorectal cancer market. For instance, Roche got the FDA clearance of CE-marked Ventana MMR IHC Panel in November, 2017 for clinicians with a broad portfolio of immunohisto chemistry (IHC) tests for colorectal cancers patients.

Market Segmentation

Global anal and colorectal cancer market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis type, by treatment type and by end users. On the basis of diagnosis type, the market has been segmented into colorectal diagnosis and anal cancer diagnosis. Additionally, the market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and immuno therapy. Moreover, on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and cancer research centers. Global Anal and colorectal cancer market is bifurcated as follows:

Global Anal and colorectal Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Diagnosis Type

Global Anal and colorectal Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By Treatment Type

Global Anal and colorectal Cancer Market Research and Analysis, By End-Users

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. PATENT ANALYSIS

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISING NUMBER OF ANAL AND COLORECTAL CANCER

3.1.2. GROWING OBESE POPULATION

3.1.3. INCREASING PREVALENCE OF HUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS

3.1.4. AVAILABILITY OF REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF TREATMENT

3.2.2. LACK OF AWARENESS IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. R&D AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

3.3.2. EMERGING MARKET IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

3.3.3. RISING DEMAND OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. ANAL AND COLORECTAL CANCER MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS

4.1.1. COLORECTAL CANCER DIAGNOSIS

4.1.1.1. DIGITAL RECTAL EXAMINATION

4.1.1.2. BIOPSY

4.1.1.3. FECAL OCCULT BLOOD TEST

4.1.1.4. FLEXIBLE SIGMOIDOSCOPY

4.1.1.5. COLONOSCOPY

4.1.2. ANAL CANCER DIAGNOSIS

4.1.2.1. DIGITAL RECTAL EXAMINATION

4.1.2.2. ANOSCOPY AND PROTOSCOPY

4.1.2.3. BIOPSY

4.1.2.4. IMAGING

4.1.2.4.1. MRI

4.1.2.4.2. CT-SCAN

4.1.2.4.3. PET-CT SCAN

4.2. ANAL AND COLORECTAL CANCER MARKET, BY TREATMENT

4.2.1. SURGERY

4.2.2. RADIATION THERAPY

4.2.3. COLORECTAL CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY

4.2.3.1. ADENOCARCINOMAS

4.2.3.2. CARCINOID TUMORS

4.2.3.3. LYMPHOMAS

4.2.3.4. SARCOMAS

4.2.3.5. GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS (GISTS)

4.2.4. TARGETED THERAPY

4.2.5. IMMUNOTHERAPHY

4.3. ANAL AND COLORECTAL CANCER MARKET, BY END USERS

4.3.1. HOSPITALS

4.3.2. AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTRES

4.3.3. CANCER RESEARCH CENTERS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS

7.2. ADVAXIS INC

7.3. ALERE

7.4. AMGEN INC

7.5. ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC

7.6. BAYER AG

7.7. BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMACEUTICALS

7.8. BECKMAN COULTER

7.9. BEIGENE LTD

7.10. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

7.11. CLINICAL GENOMICS

7.12. EDP BIOTECH

7.13. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

7.14. EPIGENOMICS

7.15. EXACT SCIENCES

7.16. GENOMICTREE

7.17. IMMUNOVACCINE INC

7.18. ISA PHARMACEUTICALS BV

7.19. MERCK & CO INC

7.20. METABIOMICS

Continued…….

