Global Automotive Simulation Market Size, Demand, Trends, Growth, Forecast 2023

Automotive Simulation Market is expected to witness 10% CAGR during the period 2019 to 2023, Global Automotive Simulation Market Application, Deployment, Component, End-use and Region, Forecast 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global Automotive Simulation Market include (Germany), dSPACE GmbH (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (US), MOOG INC. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), PG Automotive GmbH (Germany), TESIS GmbH (Germany), Siemens PLM (US).

Market Overview:

Innovation and continuous improvement have always been the core of the automotive industry. Vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers rely on simulation software to maximize productivity, respond to changing customer demand, support continuous improvement, and reduce costs to align with the growing production program costs.

The need for new and demanding vehicle test applications that require more innovative approaches, high-performance equipment, and new solutions is growing due to dramatic change in environment. Automotive simulator and its software elements are controlled through real-time simulation and modeling system that helps in easy configuration and coordination of the vehicle’s monitoring, dynamics, and driver feedback through graphical interface.

The global automotive simulation market is projected to witness a significant growth during the study period. The rising production of automobiles is estimated to accelerate the growth of automotive simulation market. Furthermore, preliminary design and evaluation of electric, hybrid, and conventional drive systems including operating strategies and thermal management is expected to augment the growth of automotive simulation market.

Automotive Simulation Market Segmentation:

The global Automotive Simulation Market is segmented on the basis of application, end users, deployment, component, and region.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into drive systems, mechanical components, and fluid power.

On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into OEM, component suppliers, and research & engineering organizations.

On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into software and services.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive Simulation market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing urbanization and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles is expected to further boost the demand for Simulations in this region.

