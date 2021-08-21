Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2023 In-depth Analysis of Top Players, Current Trends, Development Status and Business Opportunities Growth

A new market study, titled “Global Capsicum Oleoresin Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Commercial Greenhouse market 2023

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: By Greenhouse Type (Plastic Greenhouse and Glass Greenhouse), By Equipment (Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, and Others), By Crop Type (Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornaments, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Market Dynamics: Commercial Greenhouse Market

The commercial greenhouse is a structure made chiefly of roof and walls by using a transparent material such as glass, where plant requiring climatic conditions are developed. The size is varied from a small shed to industrial-sized buildings. Majority of these greenhouses have high technology production facilities for flowers and vegetables. These are filled with equipment such as heating, cooling, screening installations, and lighting among others. Commercial greenhouses provide better yield compared to traditional agriculture methods.Market Dynamics: Commercial Greenhouse MarketIncrease in the demand for food consumption, decrease in arable land due to increase in population, sudden changes in environmental conditions and rise in demand for vertical or rooftop farming are anticipated to fuel the commercial greenhouse market. Moreover, the higher yield of products compared to traditional agriculture, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements are propel the commercial greenhouse market over the forecast period. However, a high cost of greenhouse set up especially for HVAC systems and LED grow lights, and lack of awareness about commercial greenhouse in undeveloped regions are impede the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Commercial Greenhouse Market

Commercial Greenhouse market is segmented based on product type, technology, crop type, formulation, application, and region

Competition Assessment: Commercial Greenhouse Market

Key player’s profiles in this market include:

Argus control systems ltd. (U.S) Lumigrow (U.S.) Richel Group SA (France) Logiqs (The Netherlands) Rough Brothers, Inc. (U.S.) Heliospectra AB (Sweden) Certhon (U.S.) Hort Americas, LLC (U.S.) Gibralter Industries (U.S.)

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

Based on the greenhouse type, it is segmented into the following:

Plastic greenhouse Glass greenhouse

Based on the equipment, it is segmented into the following:

Cooling systems Heating systems Others

Based on the crop type, it is segmented into the following:

Nursery Crops Flowers & ornamentals Fruits & vegetables Others

Market Summary: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Commercial greenhouse market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to increase in urbanization coupled with the decrease in arable land. Increase in preference for rooftop farming in developed countries, a rise in demand for food consumption, and technological advancements in the greenhouse farming are expected to propel the revenue of commercial greenhouse market. Moreover, companies are focused on the acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and innovative products are the strategies followed by the companies for increasing their revenue in commercial greenhouse market. For instance, in October 2016, Gibralter Industries, Inc. acquired Nexus Corporation for strengthening its position in United States commercial greenhouse market. In addition, in February 2013, Rough Brother Inc. and Golden Pacific Structures have inked an agreement to merge their business under Rough Brother Greenhouse line.

Regional Analysis: Commercial Greenhouse Market

Geographically, global Commercial Greenhouse market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America Commercial Greenhouse market driven by rise in R&D for the innovation of newer products, acquisitions and collaborations among the companies, and high awareness about Commercial Greenhouse in the region. Europe Commercial Greenhouse market is exhibiting significant growth, which is attributed to shifit in focus on production of quality food products, adoption of modern Commercial Greenhouse, and presence of huge number of companies for Commercial Greenhouse manufacturing in the region. Asia Pacific Commercial Greenhouse market has a lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for agriculture production and decrease in arable land, rise in trading of agriculture products from China, and increase in prevalence of crop diseases due to environmental fluctuations are boost the market in the region. Latin America Commercial Greenhouse market is poised at significant rate due to increase in the agriculture farming in Brazil and Mexico, entry of companies into Latin America region, and rise in awareness about Commercial Greenhouse among farmers are propel the market. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse market growth is driven by adoption of newer products and economic growth.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Introduction Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Dynamics Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast, By Mode of Action, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast, By Crop Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast, By Mode of Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast, By Formulation, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Latin America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2012 – 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

