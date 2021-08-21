Global Concrete Fibers Market Trends & Opportunities with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Concrete Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Concrete Fibers Market – Overview

Fiber reinforced concrete is a fibrous material used to increase the structural integrity of the concrete. Fibers include short discrete fibers such as glass fibers, natural fibers, steel fibers, and synthetic fibers that have a uniform distribution but random orientation in the mix.

Fibers are used in concrete to control the cracks caused due to shrinkage of plastic and evaporation of water during the hardening stage. Concrete fibers possess attributes such as high stability, physical durability, and high heat resistance, which are not found in concrete that is not fiber reinforced. Increase in urbanization and improvements in construction practices are boosting the adoption of concrete fibers.

Based on product, the concrete fibers market has been segmented into synthetic fibers, glass fibers, blended fibers, steel fibers, basalt fibers, animal origin fibers, and cellulose fibers. The steel fibers segment held a dominant share of the global concrete fibers market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, as it is cheaper and easier to use than rebar reinforced concrete.

Synthetic fibers is another major segment of the market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as these fibers do not expand in the heat or contract in when cold, thus preventing cracks. Synthetic fibers are man-made materials that can withstand the long-term alkaline environment of concrete. Various types of synthetic fibers are manufactured from polymer-based materials such as nylon, polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene.

In terms of application, the concrete fibers market has been divided into building & construction, transportation infrastructure, mining, industrial flooring, and other applications such as dams and sewage pipes. The transportation infrastructure segment dominated the global concrete fibers market in 2017. Concrete fibers are preferred in transportation infrastructure, as these fibers provide high durability, strong impact resistance, and mechanical strength to the concrete.

The building & construction is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of government schemes and policies to support building and construction activities is expected to fuel the segment in the near future.

Based on region, the global concrete fibers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global concrete fibers market owing to the increase in demand for steel and synthetic fibers to construct building, tunnels, bridges, and dams, especially in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is a key consumer of concrete fibers after North America. The concrete fibers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in demand for concrete fibers in transportation and building & construction industries is estimated to propel the market in the region.

The report analyzes and forecasts the concrete fibers market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global concrete fibers market. It also encompasses the expected impact of the drivers and restraints on the demand for concrete fibers during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities in the concrete fibers market at global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global concrete fibers market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the concrete fibers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by product, application, and region based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global concrete fibers market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for concrete fibers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report encompasses segmentation based on product and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global concrete fibers market. Major companies operating in the concrete fibers market include Sika Group, BASF SE, Bekaert, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Owens Corning, ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, Nycon Corporation, Fibercon International Inc., and Synthetic Resources, Inc.

The size of the global concrete fibers market has been provided in terms of volume and value. The report provides the estimated market size of the global concrete fibers market for 2017 and the forecast period. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

Global Concrete Fibers Market, by Product

– Synthetic Fibers

– Glass Fibers

– Blended Fibers

– Steel Fibers

– Basalt Fibers

– Animal Origin Fibers

– Cellulose Fibers

Global Concrete Fibers Market, by Application

– Building & Construction

– Transportation Infrastructure

– Mining

– Industrial Flooring

– Others (including Sewage Pipes and Dams)

Global Concrete Fibers Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

– It provides analysis of various products and applications that employ concrete fibers

– It identifies key factors driving the concrete fibers market to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the market at the global, regional, and country levels

– The report offers comprehensive analysis of investments and regulatory scenario that are expected to impact the outlook and forecast for the global concrete fibers market between 2018 and 2026

– The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

