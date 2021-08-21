Global Dietary Supplements Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
The Dietary Supplements report provides an independent information about the Dietary Supplements industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments
size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.
The report would be based on industry data clearly referenced from authentic and reliable information sources such as statistics, industry associations, website of ministry and companies etc, market research reports, magazines, trade journals, annual reports, presentations, telephone interview etc.
The report includes regions as follows:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Sweden
Germany
Spain
Russia
France
Rest of Europe
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia & Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Contents:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 METHODOLOGY
3 TRENDS AND DRIVERS
3.1 Dietary Supplements Market Size and Trends
3.2 Opportunities in Dietary Supplements
3.3 Market Inhibitors
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Dietary Supplements Industry Chain
4.2 Dietary Supplements Cost Analysis
4.3 Dietary Supplements Pricing Strategy
4.4 Distribution Structure
4.5 Enter Strategy
5 MARKET AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES
5.1 Commercialization Stage
5.2 Economic Impact
5.3 Competitive landscape Overview
5.4 Regulatory/Government policy
6 PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS
6.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4 Threat of Substitute
6.5 Segment Rivalry
7 Value Chain Analysis
7.1 Upstream Overview
7.2 Companies Distribution
7.3 Brand and Processing
7.4 Distribution Channel
8 Dietary Supplements MARKET, BY TYPE
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Size & Analysis, By Type
8.2.1 Botanicals
8.2.2 Vitamins
8.2.3 Minerals
8.2.4 Amino Acids
8.2.5 Probiotic
8.2.6 Others
9 Global MARKET, BY REGIONS
9.1 Global Market Size and Share by Regions
9.2 North America Market
9.2.1 US
9.2.1 Canada
9.2.1 Mexico
9.3 Europe Market
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Sweden
9.3.3 Germany
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Russia
9.3.6 France
9.3.7 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia & Pacific Market
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.4.7 Rest of Asia & Pacific
9.5 LAMEA Market
9.5.1 Latin America
9.5.2 Middle East
9.5.3 Africa
10 Top Company
10.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals
10.1.1 Business Overview
10.1.2 Recent Development
10.2 Amway Corporation
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Herbalife International
10.5 ADM
10.6 Nestle
10.7 DuPont
10.8 GlaxoSmithKline
10.9 Carlyle Group
10.10 Danone
10.11 Bayer HealthCare
10.12 BASF
10.13 Glanbia
10.14 Yakult
10.15 DSM
10.16 The Himalaya Drug Company
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast
11.3 Market Forecast by Type
11.3 Market Forecast by Region
…Continued
