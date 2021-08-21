Global Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024
Drug delivery devices are used to delivery drug to the specific part of body or cure some disease. With the help of drug delivery devices, drug can efficiently reach the target and be in a controlled manner. Generally, there are several of drug delivery devices corresponding to the medicine taken ways, such as syringe, spray bottle and implantable drug delivery devices etc.
Scope of the Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report
This report focuses on the Drug Delivery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By geographical region, the North American market was the largest in 2011. But, the report estimates that by nearly 2018, the share of North America in the drug delivery devices market will slide. The situation in the Asia Pacific will be quite the opposite, as the market in this region will witness accelerated growth on account of rapidly-emerging nations such as China.
In the future, China will be an important consumption market of drug delivery systems due to the fast growth of macro economy. With the rising of living standard, people will pay more and more attention on Healthcare, which urges the pharmaceutical companies develop related drugs, drive the development of drug delivery systems market. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, drug delivery devices industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of drug delivery devices brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the drug delivery devices field hastily.
The worldwide market for Drug Delivery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 46000 million US$ in 2024, from 33900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers
Cipla
Baxter International
Nipro Corporation
Roche
Boehringer Ingelheim
Allergan
3M
BD
Catalent
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Bayer AG
Chiesi
Phillips-Medisize
Johnson & Johnson
Shandong Weigao
Pfizer
B.Braun
Novartis AG
Zhengkang
Gerresheimer
COVIDIEN Medtronic
Schott forma vitrum
Alkermes
Skyepharma
Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment by Type
Injection type
Mucosal type
Implanted type
Others type
Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pharmaceutical companies
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
