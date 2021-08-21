Global Microfluidics Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 12.45 Bbn by the End of 2025

Transparency Market Research finds the global microfluidics market to be increasing consolidated, as key players hold 53% share in the overall market. Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and F. Hoffman-La Roche AG are the most promising players focusing on expanding their presence in the global microfluidics market. Leading players are also engaged in research and development activities with an objective to introduce new products to get a firm hold in the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. introduced an automatic RNA and DNA sample preparation platform named NeoPrep. With the help of this platform, microfluidics cartridge 16 samples are prepared in a single time. Developments like these are projected to create higher growth prospects in the global microfluidics market. Other prominent players in the global microfluidics market are PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

As per the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to reach US$12.45 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the market valuation was US$4.76 bn. To reach this valuation; the global microfluidics market is projected to rise at 11.4% CAGR over the forecast tenure from 2016 to 2025.

Application of microfluidics is extensively seen in the in-vitro diagnostics segment. Rising use of microfluidics in different medical instruments, pregnancy kits, and other devices has augmented demand for microfluidics in in-vitro diagnostics. With respect to geography, North America is projected to lead the global microfluidics market over the next couple of years. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of new products are the key reasons driving demand for microfluidics in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute substantially to growing microfluidics, as there is a high dependency on medical care and diagnostics to treat several age-old related health problems.

Increasing Application of Microfluidics to Fuel Market Growth

Globally, people nowadays have become more open towards newer technologies and readily accepting advancements taking place in the healthcare sector. For example, there is a high demand for point-of-care (POC) testing and use of a fraction of a sample to interpret the data through microfluidics devices. Moreover, the application of microfluidics has also found its way in lab-on-chip from the conventional laboratory procedure thus, increasing the use of microfluidics rate a rapid rate.

Adding further, advancements taking place in microfluidics technology that reduced the expenses on procedure extensively and reduced wastage of reagents has boosted demand in the global microfluidics market. Guaranteed recoveries at a faster rate and availability of compact devices that are lightweight also fueled the growth in the global microfluidics market.

Long Time for Approval of Techniques to Hamper Development in Microfluidics Market

On the contrary, to the growth factors, several regulatory standards are being employed for the implementation of microfluidics in the healthcare sector. Due to these standards, an excess amount of time is consumed in the approval process of microfluidics devices. Moreover, difficulties are faced when integrating existing technologies are merged with the new ones. Due to this, the prevalent technique neither works properly nor is the new technology implemented properly. To overcome these challenges, players in the global microfluidics market are investing highly in research and development activities, as they can understand the proper use of advanced technologies.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Microfluidics Market (Product – Instruments, Microfluidic Chips, and Cartridges & Reagents; Application – Peripheral Vascular Diseases, Wound Care Management, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Research, In vitro Diagnostics, and Drug Delivery; Material – Polymer Based, and Glass Based; End User – Hospital, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic Lab, and Homecare Settings) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

