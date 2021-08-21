Global Rotary Pump Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Rotary pump is pumped by one or more rotors to suck and discharge the liquid, also known as the rotor pump.

Rotary Pump Market

This report focuses on the Rotary Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pumps are used in the circulation of fluids and slurries by consuming energy to facilitate the mechanical operations. The rotary pump belongs to the positive displacement pump family. In rotary pumps, the pumping action takes place as a result of rotary motion. Main components of a rotary pump are: pumping chamber, casing, end plates, rotating assembly, seal chamber, seal, and relief valves.

The Rotary pump is mainly used by Chemical & Petrochemical Industries, Pharmacy and Food Industries, Electric Industry, Automotive Industry. The largest application of Rotary pump is Chemical & Petrochemical Industries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, the development of manufacturing technology, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Rotary Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

Rotary Pump Market Segment by Manufacturers

Atlas Copco

Colfax Corporation

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer

Busch`

Boerger

Xylem

ULVAC

SPX Corporation

Netzsch Pumpen

Osaka Vacuum

INOXPA

PSG

Tuthill

Vogelsang

Albin Pump

Rotary Pump Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Rotary Pump Market Segment by Type

Gear Pump

Screw Pump

Moving Vane Pump

Rotary Pump Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

Pharmacy and Food Industries

Electric Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

Points covered in Rotary Pump Market Research Report:

Chapter 1: Describe Rotary Pump Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Rotary Pump Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Rotary Pump Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Rotary Pump Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Rotary Pump Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Rotary Pump Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Rotary Pump Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

