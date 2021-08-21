Global Specialty Glass Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4242741#ixzz5kd1nDRd2

Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass.

Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

The worldwide market for Specialty Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

