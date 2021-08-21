Global Stent Grafts Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
A stent graft or covered stent is type of vascular stent with a fabric coating that creates a contained tube but is expandable like a bare metal stent. Covered stents are used in endovascular surgical procedures such as endovascular aneurysm repair. Stent grafts are also used to treat stenosis in vascular grafts and fistulas used for hemodialysis.
The worldwide market for Stent Grafts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 4600 million US$ in 2024, from 3030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Medtronic
Cook Medical
Gore
Endologix
Bard
Terumo
Jotec
Merit Medical
LifeTech Scientific
MicroPort
Lombard Medical
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
AAA Stent Grafts
TAA Stent Grafts
Peripheral Stent Grafts
Aortic Stent Grafts
Other
