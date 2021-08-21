Global Suture Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of Suture Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Suture Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

The suture market concentration degree is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe in terms of geography, but from the key manufacturers the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, and Peters Surgical etc. The key manufacturers operate globally through their OEM partners and distributors. Some manufacturers from China, India and America produce on contract for global brands, such as Teleflex Medical from USA, Surgical Specialties Corporation from Canada, Dolphin from India, ARC Medical Supplies and Huaiyin Micra from China, as well as selling suture products with their own brand.

The market for surgical suture will be majorly driven by factors such as year on year increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, worldwide aging population and technological developments result in strong demand for suture.

The market for surgical sutures is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, Peters Surgical, B. Braun, Internacional Farmac utica, Kono Seisakusho, DemeTech, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals and AD Surgical etc. Their manufacturing bases scatter around the globe.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the suture price will be stable in the short term.

The global Suture market is valued at 930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Suture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Suture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures

Segment by Application

Human Application

Veterinary Application

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Suture Manufacturers

Suture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Suture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Suture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Suture

1.2 Suture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Suture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Absorbable sutures

1.2.3 Non-absorbable sutures

1.3 Suture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Suture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Human Application

1.3.3 Veterinary Application

1.3 Global Suture Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Suture Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Suture Market Size

1.4.1 Global Suture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Suture Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Suture Business

7.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical

7.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Medtronic Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Medtronic Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Peters Surgical

7.3.1 Peters Surgical Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Peters Surgical Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 B.Braun

7.4.1 B.Braun Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 B.Braun Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Internacional Farmac utica

7.5.1 Internacional Farmac utica Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Internacional Farmac utica Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DemeTech

7.6.1 DemeTech Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DemeTech Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kono Seisakusho

7.7.1 Kono Seisakusho Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kono Seisakusho Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Surgical Specialties Corporation

7.8.1 Surgical Specialties Corporation Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Surgical Specialties Corporation Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mani

7.9.1 Mani Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mani Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

7.10.1 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Suture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Suture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Suture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued .

