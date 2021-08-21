Global Unconventional Gas Market 2019 : Business Overview and Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Unconventional Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Unconventional Gas Market – Overview

Currently, the world is facing challenges of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. Unconventional energy resources are being used increasingly to overcome these issues. Unconventional gas refers to natural gas that requires advanced production methods. These gas resources are found in unusual geological locations and therefore require special extraction technologies. Unconventional sources of gas have gained much attention of late due to their significant contribution to gas production in the U.S. There are three major types of unconventional gas: shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. Global production of unconventional gas rose by 5.3% to 817 bcm in 2016 compared to that in 2015. North America accounted for more than 85% share of the total global production in 2016.

China is one of the leading shale gas producers in the world along with the U.S. and Canada. In 2016, shale gas production in the country rose by 76.3% to reach a new record of 7.9 bcm. In China, several state departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, have proposed to promote natural gas exploration in order to make natural gas a major resource in the country’s modern system of clean energy. According to the Chinese Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR), CNY 8.79 Bn (US$ 1.3 Bn) was spent on exploration of shale gas in the country in 2016.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global unconventional gas market. Key players operating in the global market are Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), Schlumberger Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Halliburton Inc., Weatherford International Plc., National Oilwell Varco, BP plc., Emerson Automation Solutions, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global unconventional gas market has been segmented as follows:

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Application

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– Russia

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World

– Argentina

– Others

Key Takeaways

– Global natural gas production stood at 3,680.4 billion cubic meters in 2017

– According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global technically recoverable shale gas resources stand at 7,299 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)

– North America is the leading region of the global unconventional gas market. The region constitutes more than 80% share of the global market.

– North America accounted for more than 90% share of the global production of unconventional gas in 2017

– According to the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the technically recoverable potential of shale gas in the EU stands at around 16 trillion cubic meters (Tcm)

– Currently, shale gas constitutes 47% share of gas production in the U.S.

