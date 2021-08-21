Global Video Services 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

— Video Services Market 2019

Video services refer to video on demand (VOD) and video streaming services offered by digital content providers. VOD services allow users to access video content on demand either through streaming services or over-the-top (OTT) video services. The revenue is generated from the fee earned by VOD service providers through advertisements, subscriptions, and download to own (DTO) services.

The global market for video services is affected by factors like the extensive adoption of free-to-view online video streaming. Since free internet TV services are available in several regions through a public network, the revenue-generating a capacity of paid-service vendors is greatly hampered. As a result, these vendors have been compelled to include additional features and customization services to attract customers and retain their customer base. Online video streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube in the US and the UK are very popular across geographies as they allow viewers to stream videos and content for free, without any time and location barriers.

In 2018, the global Video Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Apple

Google

Hulu

Netflix

YouTube

AT&T

ActiveVideo

TalkTalk TV Store

British Telecommunications

CinemaNow

Cox Communications

Deutsche Telekom

DirecTV

Facebook

IndieFlix

Pivotshare

Popcornflix

Redbox

Roku

Rovi

SnagFilms

Sony

Time Warner

Twitter

Uscreen

Verizon

Vevo

Vudu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video Streaming

Video On Demand

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Video Streaming

1.4.3 Video On Demand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Private

1.5.3 Commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Services Market Size

2.2 Video Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

