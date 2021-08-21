Global Workflow Automation Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Workflow Automation Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Workflow Automation Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workflow Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

In the deployment type segment of the Workflow Automation, the cloud-based solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among Workflow Automation end-use industries, academia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as recent advances in desktop computer graphics software have made 3D environments feasible for mainstream educational use.

In 2018, the global Workflow Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Appian

Bizagi

Ipsoft, Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nintex Global Limited

Opentext Corp

Tibco Software Inc

Uipath SRL

Sourcecode Technology Holdings, Inc.

Thoughtonomy Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMES

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workflow Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workflow Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

