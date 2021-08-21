Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Size, Application, Revenue Status, Leading Player, Demand, Growth, Future Opportunity with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market – Overview

Zero liquid discharge is a process of wastewater treatment with the recovery rate of 95%–99% of reusable water. The process eliminates discharge of any liquid into the environment, thereby reducing chances of water pollution from industries. The process yields only solid residue, which can be used further, depending on its composition. The ZLD wastewater treatment comprises several processes such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, fractional electrode ionization, and evaporation & crystallization. Increasing scarcity of freshwater sources and rising number of stringent, environment-related regulations about industrial wastewater management are likely to drive the zero liquid discharge market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for zero liquid discharge at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global zero liquid discharge market. It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for zero liquid discharge during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the zero liquid discharge market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global zero liquid discharge market. Porter’s five forces model for the zero liquid discharge market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global zero liquid discharge market by segmenting it in terms of end-user industry. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into energy & power, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, textile, pharmaceuticals, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for zero liquid discharge in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of value) of the zero liquid discharge market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market value has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-user industry segments of the zero liquid discharge market. Market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global zero liquid discharge market. Key players operating in the global market are Aquatech International LLC, Veolia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SUEZ, ENCON Evaporators, AQUARION AG, 3V Green Eagle S.p.A., Thermax Global, Oasys Water, Praj Industries, Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Transparent Energy System Private Ltd., Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd., Dew Envirotech Pvt. Ltd, Arvind Envisol Limited, and ALFA LAVAL. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global zero liquid discharge market has been segmented as follows:

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market, by End-user Industry

– Energy & Power

– Food & Beverages

– Chemicals & Petrochemicals

– Textile

– Pharmaceuticals

– Others

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– The report provides extensive analysis of the global zero liquid discharge market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze key market developments

– The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

– The energy & power end-user industry segment accounts for a prominent market share, due to high demand for ZLD in the energy & power industry

– Diminishing freshwater sources, rising water pollution, and increasing demand for freshwater for drinking and cooking applications are expected to drive the global zero liquid discharge market in the near future

– The report offers a list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the zero liquid discharge market at the global, regional, and country levels

– The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain of the global zero liquid discharge market and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

