INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Injectable Drug Delivery Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Injectable Drug Delivery Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Alkermes Inc.
Genentech Inc.
Bend Research
QLT Inc.
Endocyte
BIND Biosciences, Inc.
UCB Group (UCB)
Presage Bioscience
Polymer Factory
MicroCHIPS, Inc.
Pearl Therapeutics Inc.
Piedmont Pharmaceuticals
Zogenix, Inc.
Liquidia Technologies
Impax Laboratories Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Crossject Medical Technology
Apogee Technology
Pulmatrix
Medicago
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional Drug Delivery
Novel Drug Delivery
Market segment by Application, split into
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Regenerative Medicine
Oncology
Pain Management
Hepatitis C
Auto Immune Disorders
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
