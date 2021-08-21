Ink and Toner Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Ink and Toner Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (HP Brother Canon Epson Lexmark Samsung DIC Flint Group)

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

Scope of the Global Ink and Toner Market Report

This report focuses on the Ink and Toner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2015, global Ink & Toner total production reached 3212 K Tonnes, 16.08% more than that in 2011. USA and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 32% and 20% respectively. Survey results showed that the DIC was the leader ink manufacture, which accounted for 18% production market share in 2015; the HP was the leader toner manufacture, which accounted for 35% production market share in 2015

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink&toner consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely dye ink and pigment ink, survey results showed that 76% of the ink market is dye ink, 24% is pigment ink. What is more, the printing industry remains largely conventional toner and chemically prepared toner, the results showed that 84% of the ink market is chemically prepared toner, 16% is conventional toner.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ink & Toner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 33900 million US$ in 2024, from 26800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Ink and Toner Market Segment by Manufacturers

HP

Brother

Canon

Epson

Lexmark

Samsung

DIC

Flint Group

Global Ink and Toner Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Ink and Toner Market Segment by Type

Dye ink

Pigment ink

Global Ink and Toner Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging

Publication and commercial printing

Others(Including decorative printing, etc)

