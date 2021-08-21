LED Chips Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “LED Chips Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The LED Chips Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light.Led chip is a core component of LED, referring to the PN junction.

The entire industry will form oligopoly trends, industry environment will become better and better. Due to the huge cost of capital in LED Chip industry, the investor will be very difficult to entrance this industry unless it has government subsidies. In today’s LED chip industry, a part of small scale company will be faced with the risk of collapse due to price war. Price war led to the price reduction rate far exceeds the reduction rate of cost. So parts of the company will be collapse if they have not enough funds. Every coin has two sides , the other part of stronger firms will be survived. In that case, the oligopoly situation will be formed .Meanwhile , the survived firms will control the market price. The LED chip industry will be keeping in a good stable state in the near future

China will become top two capacity country around world. Nowadays, San’an Opto annual capacity accounted for about 6% of the world in 2014, and the China annual capacity accounted for 24.9% of the world.

China is still weak at technology, the photoelectric properties of LED chip product is still worse than other countries. However, this situation will change as the Lattice Power acquisition of Philips Lumileds.

The global LED Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nichia

Philips Lumileds

Cree

Toyoda Gosei

OSRAM

Epistar

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Lextar

Formosa Epitaxy

OPTO-TECH

Seoul Semiconductor

Samsung

LG Innotek

San’an Opto

Changelight

Aucksun

ETI

Lattice Power

Tong Fang

HC SemiTek

Segment by Type

Lateral Chip LED

Vertical Chip LED

Flip Chip LED

Segment by Application

Automotive

Backlight Sources

Display Screen

Signage

General Lighting

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

LED Chips Manufacturers

LED Chips Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

LED Chips Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 LED Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Chips

1.2 LED Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Chips Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lateral Chip LED

1.2.3 Vertical Chip LED

1.2.4 Flip Chip LED

1.3 LED Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Chips Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Backlight Sources

1.3.4 Display Screen

1.3.5 Signage

1.3.6 General Lighting

1.3.7 Other

1.3 Global LED Chips Market by Region

1.3.1 Global LED Chips Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global LED Chips Market Size

1.4.1 Global LED Chips Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global LED Chips Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Chips Business

7.1 Nichia

7.1.1 Nichia LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nichia LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Philips Lumileds

7.2.1 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cree

7.3.1 Cree LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cree LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toyoda Gosei

7.4.1 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OSRAM

7.5.1 OSRAM LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OSRAM LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Epistar

7.6.1 Epistar LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Epistar LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tyntek

7.7.1 Tyntek LED Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LED Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tyntek LED Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

