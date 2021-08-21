Liposuction Equipment Market : Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025

Liposuction is a popular and effective esthetic procedure employed for the treatment of localized deposits of adipose in patients without generalized obesity. Liposuction was introduced by Illouz and has been used for 30 years. Currently, it is the most widely used surgical esthetic procedure across the globe. Liposuction requires great degree of sophistication, as it is an integral part of many body contouring and shaping excisional operations being carried out. It is a minimally invasive surgery, wherein suction-generating source is connected to cannula, which is used for strategic placement of small incisions and removal of undesired fat volume from the subcutaneous fat area. Small incisions are scattered and the saline containing epinephrine and xylocaine in dilute amounts is used to infuse the desired adipose layers until turgid. Liposuction equipment helps patients to improve body contour and maintain harmonious balance of physique.

Liposuction equipment available today includes various technologies such as ultrasound-assisted lipectomy, laser-assisted, suction-assisted lipectomy, power-assisted lipectomy, radiofrequency-assisted lipectomy. Selection of technology is influenced by preference of surgeon and characteristics of a patient. Several technological improvements have led to development of probes for delivering preliminary energies in order to target only the unwanted adipose tissue and/or to provoke retraction of skin. These developments have brought about improvement in the results and increased ease of fat evacuation. Use of high powdered water infusions in traditional liposuction is difficult to manage and often leads to excess fluid. Hence, thermal energy is used for lysis of fat and subcutaneous tightened tissues by radiofrequency equipment such as BodyTite (InVasix) and laser equipment such as SmartLipo (Cynosure). Modified drill facilitating traditional liposuction is also provided by Microaire. The gentlest liposuction (with rare bleeding) occurs through use of ultrasound assisted liposuction equipment such as LySonix and VASER offered by Mentor Corporation, and Sound Surgical Technologies.

Rise in obese population, launch of improved liposuction equipment, and increase in awareness about beauty and body appearance globally are the major factors driving the global liposuction equipment market. According to Cosmetic Surgery National Data Bank Statistics (2016), liposuction was the most popular surgery for the 4th year running, with about 414,335 procedures carried out in 2016, followed by breast augmentation (310,444), tummy tuck (181,540), eyelid surgery (173,883), and breast lift (161,412). Major restraints of the market are post-operative complications such as swelling, skin laxity, neuropraxia, hemorrhage, induration, minor contour deformities, seromas, and skin necrosis. Increase in demand for and popularity of technological advanced products offering new non-invasive technologies with less downtime, ease of use, and faster fat reduction results are also likely to restrain the global liposuction equipment market. For example, various laser and energy devices based on technologies such as cryolipolysis, low level lasers, and radiofrequency are used for fat reduction without any surgery or invasive procedure. Cryolipolysis treatment by coolsculpting device is completed in 30 minutes to 60 minutes, eliminating about 25% to 30% fat circumference.

The global liposuction equipment market can be segmented based on equipment type, end-user, and region. In terms of equipment type, the global market can be divided into negative-pressure liposuction equipment, ultrasonic liposuction equipment, power assisted liposuction equipment, and others. Based on end-user, the global liposuction equipment market can be classified into hospitals, dermatology clinic, and cosmetic centers. In terms of region, the global liposuction equipment market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Key players in the global liposuction equipment market are Erchonia, Mentor Corporation, Sound Surgical Technologies, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Alma Lasers, Bruker Corporation, Cutera, Cynosure, Inc., Ambicare Clinics, Genesis Biosystems, AMD Global Telemedicine, and Sciton, Inc., among others.

