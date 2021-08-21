Machine Tools Market Size, Status, Drivers, Application and Growth Opportunity
Latest market research report titled Machine Tools Market in India 2014 describes the dynamics of machine tools supply and demand in this country. In 2013, domestic production accounted for only one-third of the overall domestic consumption of machine tools in India. Demand is expected to grow steadily over the next few years and Indian players wish to increase market share of domestic production considerably during the same time period. With respect to import and export of machine tools, India plays a prominent role with some of its key partner nations being China, Japan and Germany.
Within the machine tools industry, there are around 1000 units involved in the production of machine tools, accessories and subsystems. Out of these, the very large companies are responsible for more than half the industry turnover and the rest can be attributed to SMEs. Thus, while the demand-supply gap in the industry creates an opportunity for new entrants, the need for continuous technology upgradation and rise in production costs together pose a challenge for the smaller players. However, there are government initiatives in this regard to support the SMEs, schemes such as Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for Technology Upgradation and National Manufacturing Competitiveness Programme. The major players have increasingly moved towards sophisticated machines, but they need to continue investing in R&D and technology transfer partnerships with other nations to remain competitive in this dynamic industry.
Table of Content:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 – 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul-Aug 2013 – Nov-Dec 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 – 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14*), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)
Introduction
Slide 5-6: Introduction – Classification of Machine Tools Industry
Market Overview
Slide 7-12: Market Overview – Global, Market Overview – India, Machine Tool Market – Segmentation, Machine Tools Market in India – Value Chain Analysis
Import and Export
Slide 13-25: Import and Export – Indian Machine Tools Market
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 26: Drivers & Challenges – Summary
Slide 27-31: Drivers
Slide 32-35: Challenges
Government Initiatives
Slide 36-38: Government schemes – Recommendations made by Department of Heavy Industries
Trends
Slide 39: Trends – Summary
Slide 40-43: Major Trends in the Market
Competitive Landscape
Slide 44: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 45-48: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 49-92: Major Public Players
Slide 93-106: Major Private Players
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 107-109: Recommendations
