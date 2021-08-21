Major Advancements in Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “ Optic Nerve Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018″ to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for disorders of the optic nerve, the bundle of nerve fibers that transmits visual information from the eye to the brain. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for optic neuropathy, glaucoma, Lebers hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and optic neuritis, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Optic neuropathy is an inherited form of vision loss. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 10 products in development for this indication.

Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which fluid pressure within the eye rises. The exact cause of optic nerve damage from glaucoma is not fully understood, but involves mechanical compression and/or decreased blood flow of the optic nerve. Signs and symptoms include eye pain, nausea and vomiting (accompanying the severe eye pain), sudden onset of visual disturbance, often in low light, blurred vision and reddening of the eye. There are 13 products in development for this indication.

LHON is an inherited form of vision loss. This condition usually begins in a persons teens or twenties. Males are affected much more often than females. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. There are 16 products in development for this indication.

Optic neuritis refers to inflammation of the optic nerve. Symptoms include pain, vision loss, dyschromatopsia (impaired ability to perceive colors) and flashing lights. There are 12 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for optic nerve disorders include kinases, growth factors and cannabinoid receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include NicOx SA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen.

