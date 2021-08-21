Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2013 to 2019

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2013 to 2019

Press Release

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market: Snapshot

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems are abundantly used in the treatment of various wastewaters. These systems have replaced conventional activated sludge (CAS) processes and gained wide popularity for biological forms of wastewater treatments, where the quality of effluents is of utmost significance. The rising concern of reducing freshwater quality world over and the demand for removing harmful organic contaminants in wastewater are the key trends have increasingly boosting the membrane bioreactor systems market. Technology advancements have improved configurations and hydraulics of MBR systems and enhanced their overall capability. The growing adoption of automated technologies is a notable development favorably impacting the market. In recent years, the use of MBR systems in municipal wastewater has gained prominence in several countries. Developments in membrane filtration technology are further expected to bode well for the MBR systems market.

Expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2013 to 2019, the market global membrane bioreactor systems market is anticipated to reach a value of US$2,506.1 million by the end of the forecast period.

Based on product type, the membrane bioreactor systems market is segmented into flat sheet, multi-tubular systems, and hollow fiber. Of these, the hollow fiber MBR system segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The extensive application of MBR systems is attributed to their simplicity of implementation and the benefit of high throughput. In addition, these systems can work effectively under pressure and vacuum. The low cost of implementation has also triggered the adoption of hollow fiber systems in industrial and municipal wastewater treatments.

On the basis of configuration of MBR systems, the market is segmented into side stream and submerged. Of these, submerged MBRs are expected to witness impressive growth as they are efficient in treating polymeric industrial wastewater. Based on application, the membrane bioreactor systems market is segmented into municipal wastewater and industrial wastewater. MBR systems are witnessing robust uptake in the treatment of municipal wastewater owing to their low footprint and enhanced capabilities in treating wastewater for large populations. In terms of volume, the municipal wastewater treatment application segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the membrane bioreactor systems market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW (Rest of the World). Among these, Asia Pacific dominates the global market and accounted for a major global revenue in 2016. The growth of this regional market is fueled by the extensive demand for municipal wastewater treatments in countries such as China. The government of China is making substantial investments in urban sewage treatment plants considered a crucial part of its national environmental protection plans. This has spurred the demand for MBR systems in China, thereby accentuating the regional market growth. The swift pace on industrialization in China and other emerging nations in Asia Pacific is expected to further boost the regional market.

The Asia Pacific market for MBR systems is expected to be followed by the Europe and North America markets. The growth of these regional markets will be mainly driven by the increasing demand for replacement of filters and membranes in MBR systems. Mexico, once a niche regional market, has now emerged as the country with substantial demand for MBR systems. Numerous regulatory interventions and significant subsidy by the government is likely to propel the demand for MBR systems through the forecast period.

