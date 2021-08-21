Mobile Internet Market Overview, Size, Status, Competition Landscape and Growth Opportunities
Latest market research report titled Mobile Internet Market in India 2014 highlights the dynamics of the domestic mobile Internet market. Mobile Internet services provide access to an abundance of circumstantially appropriate information available on the World Wide Web across a range of mobile devices covering multiple wireless networks. A variety of mobile devices such as smartphones, featurephones, tablets and broadband modems can take advantage of mobile data services for a host of purposes such as web surfing, emails, video and music streaming, file download and upload, and various mobile applications, among others. Due to the growing mobile devices usage and busy lifestyles of consumers, the need for Internet on-the-go has attained priority status.
3G services generate one third of the total mobile data, the majority of which comes from the metro cities and other urban areas in India. At the same time, almost 50% of India’s smartphone users still use 2G services. The overall number of people using smartphones to access the Internet in India rose by around 137% in 2013. This has also led to increased demand for mobile apps and game usage, factors that indirectly influence mobile web usage within the country. With India taking steady steps towards the maturity of 3G services, along with the greater adoption of 4G services, the market provides significant opportunities for associated products. Hence, mobile Internet market in India is poised for dynamic growth in the coming years.
Table of Content:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 – 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 – Nov 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 – 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)
Introduction
Slide 5-7: Mobile Internet – Overview, Mobile Network and Internet Evolution, Comparison of Mobile Network Technologies
Market Overview
Slide 8-13: Market Overview – Global, Market Overview – India, Service Provider wise Internet Access via Wireless Devices (Jun 2013), Region wise Internet Access via Wireless Devices (Jun 2013)
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 14: Drivers and Challenges – Summary
Slide 15-21: Drivers
Slide 22-23: Challenges
Market Trends
Slide 24-26: Major Trends in the Market
Competitive Landscape
Slide 27: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 28-32: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 33-48: Major Public Players
Slide 49-79: Major Private Players
Market Opportunities
Slide 80-82: Opportunities in the Enterprise segment, Mobile Entertainment segment, Social Networking
Slide 83: SWOT Analysis of Mobile Internet Market
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 84-86: Recommendations
Consumer Insights
Slide 87-92: Mobile Internet Usage and Preferences Survey
