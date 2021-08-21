Netbook Market Overview, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities
Latest market research report titled Netbook Market in India 2014 states that netbook sales in India have been growing with major demand from the home segment. Personal computer market is expected to grow as the economy is recovering. The newest addition to this consumer product group is notebooks and netbooks. However, it has been seen that there is no clear demarcation between inexpensive notebook and netbook as an upgraded version of a netbook is marketed as a notebook. Requirements for greater mobility along with the demand for low cost personal computer are expected to develop the netbook market in India.
An analysis of drivers explain factors contributing to the growth of netbook market including growing SMB, development of cloud computing, introduction of 3G, demand from upper and middle income group and opportunity in tier II and tier III city. Challenges include development of iPad and tablet PC, and limited acceptability. The major trends include convergence of mobile and PC, netbook as lifestyle PC and netbook as a first buy option.
Table of Content:
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12 – 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)
Introduction
Slide 5-6: Netbook Market – Types of PCs and Features
Market Overview
Slide 7-10: Market Overview – India and Government Regulations
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 11: Drivers and Challenges – Summary
Slide 12-16: Drivers
Slide 17: Challenges
Key Trends
Slide 18: Trends – Summary
Slide 19: Key Trends
Competitive Landscape
Slide 26: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Slide 23-26: Competitive Benchmarking
Slide 27-34: Major Public Players
Slide 35-72: Major Private Players
Market Opportunities
Slide 73-74: Key Opportunities
Strategic Recommendations
Slide 75-76: Recommendations
