Online Advertising Market is poised for further growth as net penetration

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Online Advertising Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

Global market intelligence firm, ORBIS RESEARCH, Inc. released its latest report on the ‘Online Advertising Market in India 2014′. Rise in internet users coupled with proliferation of social media networking sites have stimulated the sector for enhanced growth prospects.

ORBIS RESEARCH’ latest market research report titled Online Advertising Market in India 2014 outlines how online advertising has overshadowed traditional advertising as internet penetration in the country continues to soar. Presently, marketing has graduated into a quintessential aspect in a product’s success, be it a good or a service and online medium have developed as a prospective means of communication for the purpose. Online advertising is much more economical from the cost advantage perspective and has a much wider reach than its traditional counterpart. Riding high on the soaring internet users in the country, online advertising is poised for further growth as net penetration is slated to grow in future.

Recent trends like advent of mobile marketing have also opened up avenues for the sector with more and more mobile internet users on the rise. The sector abounds with a lot of transactional activities with major players getting thrust form leading funding firms. The sector has also witnessed innovation through different forms of online advertising that corporates have indulged to create more visibility for their products. Social media is yet another proposition that corporate players have focused and higher proportion of marketing budget in such forms can be predicted in years to come.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: Advertising – Classification

Market Overview

Slide 6: Advertising Industry – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Segmentation (2013)

Slide 7: Online Advertising Industry – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e), Segmentation (2013)

Slide 8-9: Online Advertising – Types, Technological Advancements

Business Model

Slide 10-11: Business Model adopted by Companies

Slide 12-13: Online Advertising Tools

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 14: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 15-18: Drivers

Slide 19-20: Challenges

Trends

Slide 21: Summary

Slide 22-31: Major Trends

Competitive Landscape

Slide 32: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 33-36: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 37-77: Major Online Advertising Players

Slide 78-86: Traffic Statistics

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 87: Strategic Insights

