Online Travel Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity

Global market intelligence firm, Orbis research, Inc. released its latest report on the ‘Online Travel Market in India 2014′. The increasing number of internet users across the population base in India is helping to catapult online travel market to soaring heights in the industry landscape. Ease of accessing different facets of traveling aided with convenience of having everything at the tip of one’s hand makes online travel a successful proposition in today’s netizen perspective. With such companies having provisions for consumers of air, rail, bus and even car ticket booking in addition to hotel booking and other related services, online travel stands as a convenient, time saving and easy proposition for the current generation of consumers.

Latest market research report titled Online Travel Market in India 2014 states that with the increasing e-commerce penetration in India, where people are resorting to online medium for making purchases, online travel occupies a major proportion in the total segment. Growth in tourism, ease and convenience in making online bookings, and altered consumer perception has played as growth factors for this particular segment. With the needed thrust received from the government, tourism is only poised to grow in future. Additionally, with the exponential amplification of online audience, online variant of travel is slated to grow manifold. Recent transactions also suggest that the sector is considered to be one of multitudinous growth, with more number of foreign concerns showing interest in our domestic companies.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Oct 2013 – Mar 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: e-commerce – Classification

Slide 6: e-commerce – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-wise, 2013 – 2018e), Market Split (2013)

Market Overview

Slide 7: Online Travel – Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise, 2013 – 2018e)

Slide 8-9: Online Travel Agent – India Snapshot (2013)

Slide 10: Online Travel – Demand – Supply Scenario

Business Model

Slide 11-13: Business Model adopted by Companies

Online Travel Portal

Slide 14: Design

Slide 15: Development Phases

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 16: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 17-24: Drivers

Slide 25-26: Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Slide 27: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 28-32: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 33-75: Major Online Travel Players

Market Opportunity

Slide 76: Summary

Slide 77-87: Key Market Opportunities

Strategic Recommendations

Slide 88-91: Strategic Insights

