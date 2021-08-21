Organic Chips Market 2018 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Organic Chips in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Chips in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic Chips market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Organic chips are fried, baked or popped slices of vegetables, fruits, and others which are grown organically. Additionally, manufacturing of organic chips are done in such a way that it is free of chemical preservatives which increases the nutritional value of the product. The raw materials are grown without the use of chemicals including pesticides and fertilizers. The organic ingredients are usually processed without using irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives.
Escalating demand for nutritional foods is encouraging the manufacturers to enter into healthy snacks market. This is further supporting the growth of organic chips market as a potential segment in the healthy snacks market. Advancement in technology and increasing health consciousness among the consumers is adding fuel to the growth of this market. Furthermore, a shift in the consumers’ food consumption pattern globally is identified to be a major driver propelling the demand for organic chips.
In 2017, the global Organic Chips market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Chips market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Organic Chips include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Organic Chips include
Luke’s Organic
Tyrrells Potato Crisps
Kettle Foods
The Hain Celestial Group
Popchips
Rhythm Superfoods
General Mills
Market Size Split by Type
by Type
Vegetable
Fruits
Cereals
Grains
by Packaging
Cartons
Pouches
by Distribution Channel
Store-Based
Non-Store-Based
Market Size Split by Application
School and Education Institutes
Charity
Commercial Institues
Individuals
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Organic Chips market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Organic Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Organic Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Organic Chips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Organic Chips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Release ID: 405762