Organic Personal Care Products Market Size, Trends, Share and Forecast by 2022

Organic personal care products market is driven due to rising awareness about ill effects of chemically loaded ingredients, increase in disposable income and demand for preservatives. Rise in working women population in recent years has supported growth of organic cosmetics and organic eye care products across the globe.

Prolonged exposure to the chemicals in the personal care can cause carcinogenic, harmful during pregnancy and may cause nausea, headaches, irritability and also affect the nervous system, as well as the mental and physical growth of children, consumers are aware about such side effects and hence demand for all natural personal care products has increased in recent years. Hence, the Organic personal care products market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Women are now careful about the products they use for their baby, and are very conscious about the product content and ingredient used, so adding to the demand for organic infant care product has increased immensely in recent years. Major players are investing in e-commerce distribution channel, as consumers become approachable for new product launch and also educate them with positive effects of chemical free products. Consumers are now aware of the fact that organic personal care products contains less or no preservatives, such awareness has become a positive driving force in recent years.

Major Competitors:

Alticor Inc. (U.S.),

Avon Products Inc. (U.S.),

Kao Corp. (Japan),

L’oréal Group (France),

Mary Kay Inc. (U.S.),

P rocter & Gamble Co. (U.S.),

Revlon Inc. (U.K.),

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. (Switzerland)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Geographical Analysis:

Growing and strengthening retail network is expected to be the major driving force for the APAC organic personal care products market. Systematized retailing and promotion and effective branding by suppliers is projected to open new market openings for the organic personal care products market in APAC. Rise in capital investments is the key driver of the retail segment. Increase in number of mergers and acquisitions has resulted in the consolidation of the organic personal care products market in the Western European region.