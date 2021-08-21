Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Bayer AG, Merck KGaA ,Novartis, Johnson & Johnson , GlaxoSmithKline and Forecast to 2023

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are those drugs which can be picked by consumer without the prescription of doctors intended to use for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bayer AG

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Alkem Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Sun Pharma

Allergan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analgesic & pain relievers

Dermatological products

Cough, cold, and flu products

Vitamin supplements

Mineral Supplements

Ophthalmic Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Analgesic & pain relievers

1.2.2 Dermatological products

1.2.3 Cough, cold, and flu products

1.2.4 Vitamin supplements

1.2.5 Mineral Supplements

1.2.6 Ophthalmic Products

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital

1.3.2 Clinic

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bayer AG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bayer AG Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Merck KGaA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Merck KGaA Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Novartis

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Novartis Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Johnson & Johnson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 GlaxoSmithKline

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Alkem Laboratories

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Alkem Laboratories Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

