Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Research Report

Environmental monitoring during pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production is crucial for ensuring the safety of formulated drug products. While requirements for the control of both viable (living microorganisms) and non-viable particles (e.g. dust, hair, etc.) and other contaminants (i.e. trace metals, volatiles, etc.) for aseptic manufacturing operations are more extensive than those for non-sterile processes, the quantity of samples that must be analyzed and the amount of data generated can be daunting regardless of the final drug form, particularly for global companies with multiple production facilities.

This report studies the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market. It covered Monitoring Equipment, Media, Reagents & Kits, Microbiology Services, Environmental Monitoring and Software used in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring.

Scope of the Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Report

This report studies the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market by product type and applications/end industries.

The classification of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring includes Monitoring Equipment, Media, Software and Microbiology Services, the proportion of Monitoring Equipment in 2017 is about 31%.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry and Academic & Research Institutes. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring is Pharmaceutical Industry, and the proportion in 2017 is 50%. The trend of dental clinic is decreasing.

North America is the largest market for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring, with a market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 26%.

The global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by Manufacturers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Sinensis

Lonza

Biomerieux

VAI

Cosasco

RMONI

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Vaisala

Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by Type

Monitoring Equipment

Media

Software

Microbiology Services

Global Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

