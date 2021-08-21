Polyimide(PI) Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The global Polyimide(PI) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polyimide(PI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide(PI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont
Ube Industries
Kaneka Corporation
Taimide Technology
SKCKOLONPI
Mitsui Chemicals
HD MicroSystems
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Shanghai Huayi
HiPolyking
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical
Honghu Shuangma
Tecnidd
Wanda Cable
Kying Industrial Materials
Changzhou Sunchem
Goto Polymer Materials
Liyang Huajing
Huaqiang Insulating Materials
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aliphatic (linear polyimides)
Semi-aromatic
Aromatic
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Aerospace Applications
Aircraft Applications
Medical/Healthcare Applications
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Polyimide(PI) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyimide(PI)
1.2 Polyimide(PI) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Aliphatic (linear polyimides)
1.2.3 Semi-aromatic
1.2.4 Aromatic
1.3 Polyimide(PI) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Polyimide(PI) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Aerospace Applications
1.3.4 Aircraft Applications
1.3.5 Medical/Healthcare Applications
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Polyimide(PI) Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Polyimide(PI) Market Size
1.4.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Polyimide(PI) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polyimide(PI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Polyimide(PI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Polyimide(PI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Polyimide(PI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Polyimide(PI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Polyimide(PI) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Polyimide(PI) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyimide(PI) Business
7.1 DuPont
7.1.1 DuPont Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Polyimide(PI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 DuPont Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Ube Industries
7.2.1 Ube Industries Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Polyimide(PI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Ube Industries Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Kaneka Corporation
7.3.1 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Polyimide(PI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Taimide Technology
7.4.1 Taimide Technology Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Polyimide(PI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 SKCKOLONPI
7.5.1 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide(PI) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Polyimide(PI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide(PI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
